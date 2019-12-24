REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe greeted Saskatchewanians with a Christmas message that had a special focus on an inspiring young person.

Cassidy Evans is an 11-year-old girl in Saskatoon, whose journey with cystic fibrosis has warmed the hearts and inspired the minds of many in her community.

“She was diagnosed when she was only four years old,” Moe said. “How we respond to adversity, how we deal with the challenges in our life defines who we are.”

Moe explained that Cassidy and her family worked to turn her diagnosis into something positive. Cassidy started a lemonade stand in 2013 to raise money for her illness.

“The stand is now a truck that travels to events across Saskatchewan,” Moe said. “She has done all this while dealing with the demands of cystic fibrosis.”

Cassidy has raised $100,000 for cystic fibrosis research.

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili reflected on enjoying the winter as a child, in his Christmas greeting.

“In the heart of what can feel like a long, dark winter, Saskatchewan people step up in so many ways,” Meili said. “Whether it’s shoveling a neighbours walk, boosting a strangers battery, or serving a meal to those less fortunate, Saskatchewan people care and they show it.”

Meili made special mention of those who don’t get to rest during the holidays.

“Firefighters, healthcare workers, folks working in retail or in their own small business, the crown workers and equipment operators keeping our roads clear, and our power on,” he said.