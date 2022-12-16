'Give yourself extra time': Regina airport provides travel tips for the holiday season

With the holiday season one of the busiest travel times of the year, Regina’s International Airport (YQR) said there are a number of ways to make the experience as easy as possible.

“First and foremost, give yourself enough time.” Justin Reeves with YQR said. “It’s always very busy at holiday season. Normally we say [arrive] 90 minutes [before your flight] and that still should be enough time, but over the holiday season you don’t want to be stressed so maybe stretch it out to two hours, come a little bit early.”

Reeves said for those travelling with gifts it’s important to not take them to the airport already wrapped.

“Do not take it [gifts] wrapped. As you’re heading through security there are times when they’ll actually have to inspect what is inside of there and will have to then wreck your beautiful wrapping job, so don’t wrap it until after you’re through all your security checkpoints.”

Reeves said YQR has a lot of amenities to offer while waiting for your flight once people clear security.

He said the Skyway Lounge is open, adding food at the Skyway Grill is “sneaky good.”

Reeves also said that pre-security offers some convenient last-minute holiday shopping opportunities.

“We’re doing a promo right now that includes free parking if you spend over $20,” Reeves said.

For people who are unsure about what is and is not permitted in carry-on luggage, Reeves said there is an online tool people can use to answer their questions.

“It’s on our website under the travellers section called, ‘What can I bring through security?’ search anything you want to put in there,” Reeves said.

YQR is also adding more flights with business picking up and is closing in on pre-pandemic levels.

Reeves said there will soon be flights to Orlando, adding that they have Phoenix and Las Vegas as well as four flights to Mexico, flights to Dominican Republic and Cuba.

“There’s a lot of great selection this winter,” Reeves said.

Reeves also said WestJet continues to offer up to five flights per day to Calgary.