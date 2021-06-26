REGINA -- The Globe Theatre gave performers the opportunity to get in front of a live audience for a mini performance festival.

Victoria Park was taken over by the “Art Out Loud” festival Saturday.

The Globe Theatre said the festival gave them an chance to share multiple shows that were never performed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thought ‘well we will do these little solo shows and these smaller shows and we will put them together and present them to everybody,’” Jennifer Brewin, artistic director for the event, said. “It has been really important to build the community.”

The event featured traditional performances, as well as interactive theatre. Audience members were given the opportunity to create their own “puppet” type shows, place flags on a land acknowledgement art piece and participate in a giant maze.

“In some of the street storefronts on Scarth Street you can have a rap song created for you, New Dance Horizons is here and doing some music dance performances with snakes so that’s pretty cool and there are a number of walking shows where you scan your phone with a QR code and you get these amazing stories that were written for the space,” Brewin said.

About 100 Globe Theatre staff and local freelance performers took part in the event. Brewin said they all came together over Zoom to organize and put on the full day event.

“It’s just a reminder of the vitality of this community and the ingenuity and the creativity and the capacity to work together under weird circumstances. Just top notch.”