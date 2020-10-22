REGINA -- After a decade of storage and restoration, the glockenspiel is now back in its original home in Victoria Park.

Alvin Knoll is a board member of the Regina German Club and is pleased to see the musical instrument back in the park.

“Glockenspiels do have a very big meaning to the German population here in Regina, and it's just nice to have it back in place," Knoll said.

Through a collaboration between the Regina Multicultural Council and the local German community, the glockenspiel was installed in Victoria Park in 1986.

The glockenspiel was removed from Victoria Park in 2010 for the construction of City Square Plaza.

Years later, the tower the chimes hang on was seen in an outdoor City storage yard.

The storage of the tower upset residents of Regina's German community. They lobbied Regina City Council to have the musical instrument restored in 2017.

"Once we kind of got that ball rolling they came on board with us and we are really happy to have it here,” Knoll said.

Regina City Council allocated $350,000 for the glockenspiel's restorations in its 2018 budget.

The city said the general construction was conducted by Independent Construction Management, while the controller and bell restoration was awarded to Verdin Company.

The glockenspiel is programmed to chime at noon and 6 p.m. on weekdays but the times will vary on weekends.

"We are really excited about the programming plan and the song lists," Manager of Social and Cultural Development, Emmaline Hill said.

She said it will play traditional folk songs and seasonal tunes.

As well, people can expect contemporary Canadian pop songs.