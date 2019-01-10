

CTV Regina





Davidson’s Dean McNabb has flourished with the Pats since he was traded from the Victoria Royals to Regina in September.

McNabb was recently named the WHL’s goalie of the week for a 43-save performance against the Prince Albert Raiders.

“We didn’t give them a whole lot of scoring opportunities even though we gave up over 40 shots,” McNabb said.

“But he played really well defensively, lots of the shots were from the outside, and I felt like I was able to get in a rhythm because of it.”

“He was phenomenal. He was the main reason we won that game,” said Pats forward Austin Pratt. “I thought we let him see every shot against P.A. and that’s all he needs.”

McNabb is only one of three Pats born in Saskatchewan and he brings some genetics to the table as well. His brother Brayden is a defenseman with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Brayden tries to catch as many of Dean’s games as he can online.

“He usually texts me after every game and tells me what he thinks and I appreciate his honesty,” the younger McNabb said.

Although he never played for the team, McNabb’s SJHL rights are owned by the Humboldt Broncos and wears a ribbon in his helmet in tribute to the hockey club.

“It’s more the privilege of playing hockey,” McNabb said. “I just appreciate it more now just knowing that you’re so lucky to be playing this game, and things could happen quickly so just enjoy the time that you have.”

Based on reporting by CTV’s Claire Hanna