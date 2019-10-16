REGINA -- A GoFundMe page has been started to help a Regina family, whose home went up in flames Tuesday morning.

Regina fire crews say the call came in at around 7 a.m. after a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the home.

When crews arrived at the home in the area of 15th Avenue and Rae Street, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from both the basement and the main level.

No one was found to be inside the home at the time of the fire.

As of Wednesday morning, more than $5,700 has been raised for the Benroth family, who was on vacation at the time of the fire.

Fire crews continue to investigate the cause of the blaze, in conjunction with the Regina Police Service.