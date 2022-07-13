GoFundMe set up for Sask. farm family who lost 28 cattle to lightning strike

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a family who lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike on their farm near Mankota, Sask. last week.

Fourteen cows, 13 calves and one herd sire were found dead along a fence in a pasture the day after an intense lightning storm.

Of the 13 calves, 10 were bull calves expected to be up for sale next March.

The discovery was made by the brother-in-law of fourth-generation farmer Glen Briere, who was out checking cattle.

Before the incident Briere said his herd was about 80 head.

Most of the animals that died were not insured, except for the bull.

The Brieres said their local veterinarian did visit the farm following the cattle deaths.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Brieres are now working on clean up. They’ve rented equipment to move the cows and to dig an area where they can be buried.