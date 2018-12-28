

CTV Regina





The victims of a fatal car crash on Christmas Day have been identified by the victim’s family.

The victims are John Bellegarde, 48, Christine Ann Keller, 51, and Teagan Hollinger, 16, John’s twin brother Frank confirmed to CTV News.

“I received a phone call from my father,” Frank said. “He said ‘Son, I have some very bad news for you. Your brother was in a car accident and he was killed.”

The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday near Melville, RCMP said in a news release. According to police, a truck was travelling northbound when it crossed the centre line and hit a southbound SUV. The three passengers in the SUV were killed. Keller’s daughter Cassidy was driving the crash. She survived and has since been released from hospital. Hollinger was Keller’s son. They are all from the Balcarres area.

Frank says the news has been difficult to come to terms with.

“It’s going to be hard on everybody,” he said. “But, we’re trying to stay strong, as strong as possible for the family.”

The driver of the truck also survived the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.