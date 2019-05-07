After decades of dominance from the uranium industry, the province is hoping to see more diversified mining in northern Saskatchewan.

On Tuesday the province announced details on the Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive, which looks at increasing the drilling activity in the area surrounding Creighton for base metals, precious metals and minerals like copper, gold, and diamonds.

The funding can provide up to a total of $750,000 in money yearly, with individual companies being eligible for $50,000 each to search for minerals in the target area.

“The sky’s the limit in terms of some of these base metals, precious metals and diamonds exploration in this targeted area where there’s a sense that there’s real potential,” Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre said.

“This is an opportunity to look at diversifying the portfolio of products that are being explored for including gold, copper, zinc, cobalt all of which are metals that are important to the new economy for renewables, electric vehicles,” said Pam Schwann, the president of the Saskatchewan Mining Association.

The province says so far the program has seen more than half a million hectares of new mineral dispositions and over 600 downloads of geological survey data from prospective companies.