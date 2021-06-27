REGINA -- Local golfers are thankful for a taste of normalcy, as the Saskatchewan Business Response Team gave golf courses the green light last week.

The province entered Step Two of the Reopening Roadmap last Sunday, which included the removal all restrictions on sports. For golfers, this meant they could remove the flagstick on the green, rake bunkers, and ball and club cleaners have been returned to the tee boxes.

“The Re-Open Saskatchewan plan has been updated to reflect these changes which included removing guidelines around how golf is played. The business response team has worked closely with golf Saskatchewan over the past year to ensure its members are aware of changes as they are made,” the Government of Saskatchewan said in an emailed statement.

“We are back to playing a sport in a pre-COVID environment – with obviously some social distancing requirements being adhered to by the participants,” said Brian Lee, executive director and CEO of Golf Saskatchewan. “There are no lifter systems, pool noodles, PVC pipe or hockey pucks in the holes and we’re back to playing the sport we all love.”

Lee said each course has the ability to keep the previous rules in place if they so chose.

As a golfer himself, he welcomes the changes with excitement.

“For the true enthusiast of the sport, this is a great move and a step forward to whatever our new normal is. It’s a small semblance of our game which is being able to putt with the option of the player rather than a government enticed mandate on that choice,” Lee said.