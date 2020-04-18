REGINA -- A Regina man is using humour to boost morale in his neighbourhood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graeme Parsons writes a new joke on a big whiteboard every day, and sets the board up at the end of his driveway for people to see as they walk, bike or drive by.

“There’s enough negative news going on, and so much fear in the world right now,” Parsons said. “I just try to figure out something that’s going to brighten people’s days, make them laugh or groan – mostly groan – because they’re all good dad jokes.”

He calls it a “pun-demic” board.

“I’ve got a list of about 100 [jokes] inside and then I’ve got friends and family always sending me new ones,” Parsons said.

He started about a week ago, and it’s already growing in popularity.

“I see the same people out every day, walking their dogs or riding bikes with the kids,” he explained. “I’ll see kids ride up on their bikes and wait there for their parents to come up, read the board and laugh.”

Sharon Vandenberghe lives in the area and takes daily walks past the board.

“Every day we look forward to reading that whiteboard. We think these folks are clever – beyond clever,” she said. “That’s so nice that they would do this for people.”

For people who don’t live around the Uplands neighbourhood, Parsons has created an Instagram page @its_a_pundemic where he posts his board every day.