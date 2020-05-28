REGINA -- Warm weather conditions have helped producers across the province seed their fields, the province’s weekly crop report shows.

The report says 80 per cent of crop is now in the ground across the province, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 78 per cent for this time of year.

Crops have also started growing in some areas. The southwest portion of the province is most advanced with 92 per cent of crop seeded. The east-central region is least-advanced at 69 per cent of crop seeded.

Some parts of the province had some rain this week. While the rain did delay some seeding, it helped with crop and pasture growth. Topsoil conditions are dry due to wind, but the rain helped maintain moisture levels.

Crops seeded earlier this season are showing good emergence, but cooler temperatures overnight have slowed some growth. Farmers have started weed control in some fields. Crops are developing at a normal stage for this time of year, the report says.

Crop damage this week was mostly from strong winds, light frost, limited moisture and flea beetles.

Producers are working to seed and move livestock to pasture. Some are also calving and spraying herbicides.