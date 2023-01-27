'Goodbye to Hunger' campaign raises more than $30K for Yorkton organizations

A Yorkton fundraising campaign is helping some local businesses and organizations.

Legacy Co-op delivered some big cheques on Thursday as part of its Goodbye to Hunger campaign, where customers were able to purchase food bags for local organizations.

The campaign surpassed its original goal of $27,500 – raising $32,710 in total in the month of December.

“It’s a huge amount. We have terrific communities. Terrific people in them. Customers. Members. Just being able to gather that kind of money and donate it to food security in Yorkton, Churchbridge and Kamsack — it’s absolutely wonderful,” Bruce Thorston, the general manager of Legacy Co-op, said.

Local organizations seeing the donations included Sign and Bruno’s Place, along with Churchbridge’s public school snack program.

The funds will help the organizations with food stability and address other needs.