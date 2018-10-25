

The provincial government says it has lowered its travel expenses this year.

Ministry travel has been reduced by $2.1 million or 5.6 per cent since the previous year, the government said in a news release.

Last year, ministries spent $35 million on travel, down from $37.1 million the year before. Minister travel costs accounted for $265,000.

“Our Public Accounts show that our financial outlook is strengthening,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in a written statement. “We’re managing spending closely, while continuing to invest in priorities for Saskatchewan people.”

The government also says communication cost the province $6.7 million, an increase of $39,000 over the year before.

“A summary deficit of $303 million is in our books for 2017-18, which is a $393 million improvement over the deficit projected in the budget,” Harpauer said. “While there is still work to do, our government’s plan to return to balance by 2019-20 remains on track.”

The numbers were laid out in the government’s public accounts, released on Thursday.