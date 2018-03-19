

CTV Regina





The Government of Saskatchewan has given the go-ahead for a new private facility to be partially leased by the Saskatchewan chapter of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

The new building will be constructed on the site of the CNIB’s current building, on the northwest side of Wascana Park. The new facility will feature accessible design elements to make it easier for people who are blind or partially sighted to navigate.

The 70,000 square foot facility will be owned by the Brandt Group, who is also the contractor for the project, and leased by the CNIB. The CNIB will only occupy 4,000 square feet and the remaining square footage will a commercial building to be leased out by the Brandt Group.

The CNIB hopes shovels will be in the ground by the summer.