REGINA -- The Lieutenant Governor’s Canada Day Celebration at Government House has been cancelled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel was released on Tuesday morning.

“Donna and I were looking forward to hosting our first Canada Day celebration at Government House, but we feel it is wise to cancel the event to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said in a press release.

The event has been hosted by the Lieutenant Governor for the past 12 years. Carolyn Speirs, communication manager at the Lieutenant Governor’s office, said it typically attracts more than 4,000 people.

“Nationally, they’ve announced they’re going to be having a virtual Canada Day celebration, so we’ll be certainly joining in with that,” said Speirs.

Regina’s Canada Day Committee is hoping to be a part of that virtual celebration, which is being led by Canada Heritage.

Brenda McIntosh, chair of the Regina Canada Day Committee, told CTV news those discussions are underway, and the committee will know more next week.

Country Thunder, which is set for July 9 to 12, has yet to make a decision whether or not the festival will take place. It has postponed Florida, Arizona and Iowa events to the fall, while events in Calgary and Camrose have been pushed to 2021.

Premier Scott Moe said current public health orders likely won’t allow for events like Country Thunder for the foreseeable future.

“If an event like Country Thunder wanted to occur today, it wouldn’t be able to under the public health orders that we have, with gatherings of 10 people,” Moe said on Monday.

No decision has been made regarding the Queen City Exhibition, which takes place the end of July to early August. Organizers for Shake the Lake, held the last weekend in August, said they are close to making a decision and should know the future of the music festival by end of this week.