REGINA -- The Lieutenant Governor’s Canada Day Celebration at Government House has been cancelled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel was released on Tuesday morning.

“Donna and I were looking forward to hosting our first Canada Day celebration at Government House, but we feel it is wise to cancel the event to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said in a press release.

The event has been hosted by the Lieutenant Governor for the past 12 years. Carolyn Speirs, communication manager at the Lieutenant Governor’s office, said it typically attracts more than 4,000 people.

“Nationally, they’ve announced they’re going to be having a virtual Canada Day celebration, so we’ll be certainly joining in with that,” said Speirs.

Regina’s Canada Day Committee is hoping to be a part of that virtual celebration, which is being led by Canada Heritage.

Brenda McIntosh, chair of the Regina Canada Day Committee, told CTV news those discussions are underway, and the committee will know more next week.