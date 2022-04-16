The cold temperatures outside did not stop Government House and the Easter Bunny from celebrating Easter weekend.

"What we do is we hide a bunch of colored plastic eggs around the whole building and the kids get a little basket and go find as many as they can,” said Chad Devert, assistant manager of collections and exhibits at Government House. “When they get back to the front they're given a treat and sent on their way and they have a blast doing it.”

The special event geared towards children is usually held outdoors in the Edwardian Gardens, but was moved indoors due to the recent frigid temperatures and snowfall.

Government House has held a traditional Easter egg hunt since 2015.

Over 900 people participated in the event this year and those on the hunt had fun while touring the building.

Parents from around Regina were ecstatic to be able to get their kids out of the house for some festive fun.

“It has been a few years with the pandemic and all the facilities were closed,” said one parent. “It is the perfect time for all the parents out there to spend time with their kids.”

"This is a great thing for the community and for young ones to come. So we will definitely be coming back for the next 10 years,” said another parent.

Volunteers at Government House are thrilled to have children hopping back for the Easter tradition.

"Kids of all different ages, grandmas, parents everything it just really feels good to see and hear and just a real variety, Lots of smiles, lots of fun, and some tantrums,” said Terry Bedard, volunteer with Government House.

Bedard explained that the staff at Government House have been anticipating holding events for some time.

"It's something we've been eagerly anticipating and we have planned everything for it,” he said. “There’s lots of plans in the future to welcome all the visitors back. It’s been really quiet around here.”

Government House will be holding more events soon with their sights set on the May long weekend when they plan on relaunching platinum jubilee celebrations with a feature exhibit which will include the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Portrait coming from Rideau Hall in Ottawa.