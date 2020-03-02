REGINA -- Tourism Saskatchewan has announced $3 million to support the 2020 Grey Cup festival in Regina.

“It is a privilege for Saskatchewan to host the Grey Cup for the fourth time and showcase Rider Pride – a phenomenon unequalled in Canada,” Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Gene Makowsky said. “Major events like the Grey Cup bring widespread profile and thousands of visitors to our province.”

The 2013 Grey Cup in Regina saw an economic impact of $93 million.