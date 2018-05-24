

CTV Regina





The government says it plans to implement Clare’s Law – a domestic violence disclosure process – following the final report from Saskatchewan’s Domestic Violence Death Review Panel.

The panel was formed in the summer of 2016 and released an initial report in May 2017. The government says the panel looked at six specific domestic violence cases that resulted in homicide. The report had 19 recommendations, which the government says will be used to guide specific actions and consultation on the issue of domestic violence.

“I thank the members of the Domestic Violence Death Review Panel for their hard work over the last two years,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release. “Their findings will now serve as the cornerstone of our efforts to reduce domestic violence in Saskatchewan.”

The province will be implementing Clare’s Law, allowing police to disclose information about previous violent behaviour to a person’s partner. The law is expected to be in place by the fall. Additional funding will also be given to Kids on the Block and Kids Matter in northern Saskatchewan, which provides educational programming to school-aged children on family and domestic violence.

The government will also be adding funding for more crisis workers – one in the north and one in a rural area in the south. It will also be expanding the Children Exposed to Violence program, which is designed to reduce the risk of children becoming a victim or offender.

According to Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan has the highest rate of intimate partner violence, intimate partner homicide and sexual assault per capita of any province in Canada.

The province says it will use the findings from the report to keep working on a domestic violence plan. Around $15 million will be provided to community-based to deliver violent support services and prevention programming in 2018-19.