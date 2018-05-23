

CTV Regina





Salaries for MLAs, deputy ministers and Crown executives will be increasing soon.

Last year, the government cut salaries by 3.5 per cent. The legislation was in place for one year, meaning salaries will be returning to 2016 levels, without a cost of living increase.

The government says MLA salaries have increased by 1.6 per cent over the past four years.

“A 1.6 per cent increase over four years, I think, would be seen as a reasonable thing,” said Saskatchewan Party MLA Jeremy Harrison. “The fact that we’ve taken zeros at different points in that cycle.”

The one-year salary cut saved the government $700,000.