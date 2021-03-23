REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly is only two weeks away from sitting, but how MLAs will meet for the session is still under review.

The province implemented a travel advisory for Regina and the surrounding area Tuesday because of increasing COVID-19 cases. Travel is not recommended in an out of the zone unless “absolutely necessary.”

The advisory has the government looking for ways to accommodate MLAs who usually commute to Regina.

“It could range from online if that’s possible – and we’re not even certain that that is possible at this point in time – to something similar to what we had last fall,” said Premier Scott Moe.

Last fall, there was a reduced number of MLAs in the house and those present were separated by plastic shields. Either way, there will be no travelling back and forth until the advisory is lifted.

“If they are travelling to Regina, they should stay in Regina,” said Moe.

The NDP is involved in talks about what the spring sitting will look like.

“We have been working with the other side to suggest virtual options. I think we would be quite interested in setting up something that works allow us to meet safely,” said NDP House Leader Vicki Mowat.

The first scheduled business on April 6 is presentation of the provincial budget. However, there is a slight element of doubt.

“There will in some way, shape or form be a budget that will be introduced and passed in Saskatchewan as soon as we are able to,” said Moe.

Right now, there is no talk of postponing the spring sitting of the legislature but it could depend how successful the province’s efforts are at controlling the spread of COVID-19 variants.