REGINA -- The government and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation resumed discussions aimed at getting back to the bargaining table.

The Education Minister did not go into detail about money or the contentious issue of classroom size and composition. Teachers say the two sides remain far apart.

Teachers want classroom size and composition written into the collective agreement. It’s something school boards won't agree to.

The talks were aimed at getting the sides back to the bargaining table. All parties will review the results of today’s talks and consider what steps to take next.