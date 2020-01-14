REGINA -- All three levels of governments are partnering to commit $1.8 million to create affordable housing units in six Saskatchewan communities.

The investment includes $675,000 for Haultain Crossing, Habitat for Humanity’s largest multi-unit family housing development in Saskatchewan, and the second largest in Canada.

The development includes 62 townhome-style units. Forty-five families have purchased homes at Haultain Crossing. Ten are awaiting the completion of construction on their homes.

“Under Habitat’s vision, the Haultain Crossing development is making a significant impact in the lives of dozens of residents, positive change that could last for generations. Our government is committed to supporting dedicated partners like Habitat through the National Housing Strategy, here and across the country, on housing initiatives that help make life more affordable for all Canadians,” – Member of Parliament for Spadina-Fort York and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Adam Vaughan said in a release.

“Together we are pleased to support Habitat for Humanity’s vital mission to help vulnerable families build homes and communities across the province. These initiatives are wonderful examples of partnerships in action to help Saskatchewan families find a place to call home and focus on their future,” Minister of Social Services and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Paul Merriman said in the release.

Each home is over 1,000 square feet, with three to four bedrooms. Two accessible homes have been completed and a third is currently under construction.

"I look forward to this kind of support continuing in the future as we work towards the implementation of our Plan To End Homelessness,” mayor of Regina Michael Fougere said in the release.”