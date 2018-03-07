Grade 7 girl dies after being found unresponsive under pile of snow
A grade 7 student who attended École St. Elizabeth School has died after being found unresponsive underneath a pile of snow.
A spokesperson for the Catholic School Board said the girl did not die on school property.
A note was sent home to parents of other children at the school informing them that counselling services would be available to students.
