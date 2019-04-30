

CTV Regina





A grader operator has been fined after a worker was seriously injured on the job in 2016.

Kenneth Allgrove was fined $2,800 for violating occupational health and safety legislation on April 16.

He was found guilty in February in Estevan Provincial Court. In September of 2016, a worker was seriously injured after a grader backed into a truck, which then fell on the worker.

He was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and a $800 surcharge.