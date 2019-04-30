Grader operator fined after worker injured on the job
(File Photo)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 10:02AM CST
A grader operator has been fined after a worker was seriously injured on the job in 2016.
Kenneth Allgrove was fined $2,800 for violating occupational health and safety legislation on April 16.
He was found guilty in February in Estevan Provincial Court. In September of 2016, a worker was seriously injured after a grader backed into a truck, which then fell on the worker.
He was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and a $800 surcharge.