Grain Millers Harvest Showdown held in Yorkton to celebrate Agriculture Week

Yorkton, Sask. -

Agriculture Week in Yorkton is being celebrated through the annual Grain Millers Harvest Showdown happening from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4.

The week consists of several different entertainment events, including professional bull riding, cheer team competitions, ranch rodeo, stock dog competition, horse-power showcase, cattle show and sale, and many other Ag shows.

Organized by the Yorkton Exhibition Association, the event encourages people to come out and enjoy the different ag-related shows, while also recognizing the important role agriculture plays in Saskatchewan, and all across Canada.

“Being based in rural Saskatchewan, agriculture is the primary industry in our region and it’s something that is really important to us at the Yorkton Exhibition Association,” said Lori Walsh, president of the Yorkton Exhibition Association.

“This week is really our opportunity to highlight and showcase the efforts of local producers in our region. It allows us to bring people together. This is the week we can really highlight so much about agriculture that takes place here in the area.”

In addition to the various competitions and shows, Ag in the Classroom school tours were also happening during the week.

Around 1,000 students from Yorkton, Langenburg, Kamsack, and Fort Qu’Appelle came out on Wednesday and Thursday to learn about agriculture.

“In our curriculum, in Grade 3 and Grade 4, they learn a lot about Saskatchewan,” said Kyla Wolfe, a teacher at Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary Community School. “I think it’s really important that the students understand where our food comes from, where our materials come from, the rich resources of here.”

This is the association’s 34th year for hosting the Grain Millers Harvest Showdown in Yorkton.

With the event running until Saturday, Walsh said she hopes to see more people from the community and surrounding area come out.

“Our hope is to get people out, for people to come and learn a bit, to see some new things, and it gives people the opportunity to socialize and connect with friends and neighbours,” she said.

“Friday and Saturday are probably our busiest days of the week. We’ve got our cattle show and sale, as well as stock dog trials in the arena. Friday and Saturday nights are huge for us with Mazergroup Professional Bull Riders taking place. We’re really excited, we’ve got a couple new bull riders coming in.”

Last week was Mazergroup’s Professional Bull Riders’ first time in Canada so this is their second stop.

“We’re really excited to see them, it’s going to be a jam packed event. Then we end with cabarets on Friday and Saturday night. There’s lots going on,” Walsh said.

People can find more details about the Harvest Showdown events on the association’s website.