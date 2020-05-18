REGINA -- Wind was a factor in spreading a grass fire north of Regina on Highway 6 Sunday evening.

According to Regina Fire Deputy Chief Neil Sundeen, a call came in around 3:30 p.m. for an out of control field fire. Crews worked until after 6:30 p.m. to contain the blaze.

Sundeen told CTV News Regina that the wind was a factor in the size and spread of the fire.

“Crews worked extremely hard and I can’t say enough for their efforts,” Sundeen said.