The Trans-Canada Highway between Moosomin and Manitoba was closed for a short period on Wednesday night due to a grass fire.

The fire was started by sparks from a passing train.

Police say visibility on the highway was poor due to smoke from the fire. Some structures were lost in the blaze and the fire caused extensive damage, according to the RCMP.

Police said several vehicles travelling through the area before the highway was closed were still driving at normal speeds, creating a dangerous situation for crews fighting the fire.