RM OF SHERWOOD -- Two barns were destroyed in a fire east of Regina on Saturday afternoon.

Regina Fire and Protective Services said crews responded along with RCMP units around 1 p.m., after a report of a grass fire growing out of control in the RM of Sherwood.

Crews were not able to save the two older barns, but were able to save the property owner’s home. There were no injuries reported.

RCMP and the provincial fire commissioner’s office will conduct the investigation, since the blaze happened outside of Regina city limits.