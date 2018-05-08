

Three homes in Kannata Valley, Sask. were destroyed and at least three others were damaged after a grass fire tore through the region on Monday.

The blaze broke out before 5 p.m. on Monday, and smoke could be seen billowing over the community.

Crews from Lumsden, Craven and Silton were just a few of the firefighters called to the scene. A total of 85 firefighters battled the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

On Tuesday morning as the smoke cleared, the rubble of foundations could be seen.

This is the second fire in as many days that has seen Saskatchewan homes destroyed. On Sunday, a grass fire on the Standing Buffalo First Nation destroyed five homes.

Kannata Valley is about 60 kilometres northeast of Regina.

