A grass fire east of Lumsden is under control, after flames broke out late Thursday afternoon.

The Lumsden Fire Department was dispatched to the fire around 4 p.m. Just before 10:30 p.m., Lumsden Fire Chief Jeff Carey confirmed the fire was under control, and would be monitored overnight.

Fire departments from Craven, Regina and Regina Beach, as well as some private citizens, assisted in getting the blaze under control. SaskPower was also on scene.

There is no word yet on a cause for the fire or the extent of any damage.