The MacKenzie Art Gallery has a robe painted by legendary First Nations Chief Sitting Bull on display.

The robe is the only surviving piece known to be painted by Sitting Bull. It was painted in Saskatchewan in the late 1800s after Sitting Bull defeated American Colonel George Custer at the Battle of Little Bighorn.

“This piece has great importance to this land and to the indigenous people here,” John Hampton, Director of Programs at the MacKenzie Art Gallery said. “It's just a huge honour to be welcoming it back. It's been at least 75 years since it's been brought back to Saskatchewan where it was made so this is a pretty monumental event and quite emotional for all of us here at the gallery.”

The robe is on loan from a gallery in North Dakota for the next 10 months, and will remain on display at the gallery during that time.