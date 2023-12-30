REGINA
Regina

    • Green cart added to this year's Treecycle Program

    (Mick Favel / CTV News) (Mick Favel / CTV News)

    The City of Regina is asking all residents to recycle all organic Christmas trees and ornaments when the holidays conclude.

    The Treecycle Program will be in operation until Jan. 31, 2024.

    From Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents will be able to bring their items to the Yard Waste Depot, located at the Regina Landfill.

    Residents can bring Christmas trees, flower arrangements, centerpieces, wreaths and any other similar decorations, which will then be turned into compost material.

    For those who choose not to take their items to the landfill, a new option has been added.

    Trees and ornaments can be put in the new green waste cart, as long as they are cut into pieces and can fit with the cart lid closed.

