REGINA -- Green Party candidate Naomi Hunter is speaking out after a number of signs posted in support of her have been vandalized.

Eight of Hunter's signs were damaged over the weekend in the Regina-Lewvan riding. Hunter said she's mostly disappointed because she and volunteers cut and painted the signs from reclaimed materials.

"Obviously this is the work of one individual who just decided to vent some steam of some signs,” Hunter said. “I certainly would like to use this as a point to encourage more nonviolent discourse and constructive methods of actually expressing your political views."

On Tuesday afternoon, the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy hosted a debate between the Regina-Lewvan candidates. The NDP candidate Jigar Patel was absent, and represented by Raymond Aldinger. Hunter was busy teaching a class, and was represented by Tamela Friesen.

"I believe very strongly in sustainability and I would actually like to challenge all other candidates in the political election and moving forward to think about being more sustainable with their election materials,” she said. “The thing is that all of us can make a difference and do things to make sure we're actively not contributing to the climate crisis."

Candidates in other political parties said they are also trying to be more environmentally conscious this election.

"We've brought things from home; left over plates coffee mugs those kinds of things,” said Liberal candidate Winter Fedyk. “Also, thinking about using social media as much as possible to decrease the paper waste that we might have. All of those things are very important considerations for us."

"I drive a very fuel efficient vehicle,” said NDP candidate Raymond Aldinger. “It’s a very small compact car. It’s really tough to fit a lot of signs in there sometimes, but I manage to get those things in there. Absolutely when it comes to recycling things, I use a recyclable coffee cup."

"I haven’t gone through with purchasing signs and a whole bunch of things like that,” said Independent candidate Don Morgan. “Partly for the environment but I also feel in a way, it’s also putting your constituent’s money into the ground, really they are literally in the ground...."

"I'm one of the original climate crisis people from the 1970s,” said People's Party of Canada candidate Trevor Wowk. “I ride my bicycle; I do not use disposable products."