Green Shirt Day aims to raise awareness on organ donation

April is Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month and the Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging residents to sign up to be a donor and wear a green shirt on April 7.

Green Shirt Day was created to pay tribute to the memory of Logan Boulet of the Humboldt Broncos who inspired thousands of Canadians to become registered donors, according to a release from the Government of Saskatchewan. To participate, residents can post a photo online with the hashtag #GiveLifeSask.

Light it Green Day will also be held on April 7. The T.C. Douglas building in Regina and other landmark buildings across Canada will be illuminated with green light to honour Saskatchewan patients who have died while waiting for organ and tissue transplants.

SHA organ and tissue donation coordinator Kimberly Berscheid said she hopes people register to be organ donors if they choose and have discussions with their families so their wishes are known.

Jamie Robin-Partyka, SHA donation co-coordinator, said in 2021, 156 Saskatchewan residents were given back the gift of sight because dozens of people became cornea donors.

“We can all play a big role in turning lives around by making this generous decision,” she said.

The Government of Saskatchewan provides over $1.2 million in annual funding to support the provincial Organ and Tissue Donor Program. While donation rates decreased during the pandemic, Saskatchewan is maintaining a health system target of 26 donors for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to the news release.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said he is pleased the program is back up and running this year and will receive special focus during the month of April.

“Since the government fulfilled its commitment to create a donor registry, nearly 18,000 Saskatchewan residents have registered online and joined the donor list,” he said.

According to the release, anyone 16 years of age and older can register as an organ and tissue donor online. For more information, click here.