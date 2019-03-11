

CTV Regina





Supporters of the long-term care home in Grenfell, which was forced to shut down due to mould over the summer, are travelling to Regina today to bring government attention to the facility.

Thirty-three permanent staff were issued layoff notices in September and 20 residents of the Grenfell Pioneer Home were relocated to nearby communities.

According to the CUPE Local 5430 group organizing the event, supporters will attend question period at the legislative building on Monday afternoon, where it’s expected the Opposition NDP will ask the government about the long-term care home.

Buses will leave from Broadview, Grenfell and Wolseley around 10 a.m.