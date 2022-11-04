Grey Cup Halftime Show announcement coming Friday

The wait is over – Canadian Football League fans will find out who is performing at the 109th Grey Cup Halftime show on Friday.

CTV News confirmed this year’s halftime act will be announced on Etalk airing at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

Regina is hosting the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 20.

The championship game and the halftime show will be broadcast on TSN and RDS.

Recent Grey Cup Halftime Show performers include the Arkells, Keith Urban, Alessia Cara and Shania Twain.

