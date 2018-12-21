While some people are dreading the start of the winter season, one group spent the day celebrating a fresh start, and honouring women.

Joely Bigeagle-Kequahtooway, one of the organizers of the Honouring our Women Winter Solstice Ceremony, said she had a vision to gather women and pipe carriers to celebrate the winter solstice.

Thirteen grandmothers from across Saskatchewan gathered with their extended families at the Mamaweyatitan Centre to feast, share stories and pray.

“When the women gather, it really can be powerful,” she said. “The purpose is to help our communities, to help our young people, and to say prayers for our community to send that energy out.”

She said any opportunity to get together to celebrate family is one that should be taken.

“It’s important for us to gather, and to remember who we are as human beings,” said Margaret Kisikaw Piyesis, the CEO of All Nations Hope Network.

“We only exist with the animals and the land and the plants, and everything else that’s on this earth. It’s important for us to remember that relationship.”

It was the first time that this specific even has been held in Regina, but organizers are hoping it will continue.