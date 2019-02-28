The topic of supervised consumption sites – or safe injection sites – isn’t new to Regina, but one group is starting the conversation about what it would actually take to see one open.

Ronni Nordal, whose son battled addiction for a decade, is part of that conversation.

“We have to, as a society if we’re good people, we have to care about everyone,” Nordal said. “It’s an illness.”

A supervised consumption site is a safe, clean and medically supervised place for drugs to be consumed.

While some people view supervised consumption sites as a way for those battling addiction to have easy access to drugs or paraphernalia, Nordal said it’s actually a step towards recovery.

“If they are still using, harm reduction should keep them safe until they are ready for recovery, or until the recovery services needed are ready for them,” Nordal said.

Cities including Vancouver, Edmonton and Lethbridge already have supervised consumption sites, and Saskatoon announced it is taking the next steps to have one there.

But the process to apply for one isn’t easy.

Nordal said funding and finding a location to house or host a site are just a start.

Ultimately, it comes down to a lengthy and detailed application to Health Canada, which looks for proposed services the site would offer and method of drug checking and procedures.

The form also asks for specifics to the city, including the number of drug-related overdoses and deaths in the local area, and the intended target client population.

There would need to be a number of conversations, which would include groups like the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the City of Regina, members of the community and the Regina Police Service.

Police Chief Evan Bray has already stated his support for the site.

“Part of a strategy to help people is harm reduction,” Bray said. “Let’s first reduce the risk to the people, and let’s find a way to help them get healthy.”

Nordal says it’s still too soon to tell when – or if – a site will come to Regina, but they’re only in the exploration stages at this time.

“That’s not to say it’s going to be simple, and that’s not to say it’s even the right decision,” Nordal said.

Nordal says the group of people who are interested in the supervised consumption site will meet again in the next few months, with the goal to address feedback they’ve gotten since their exploration into the topic began early in 2019.