Group of Moose Jaw seniors claim cockroach infestation in government housing worsened

Moose Jaw, Sask. -

A group of Moose Jaw seniors say a cockroach infestation has become worse in their government housing building. They have been complaining about it for months. The infestation continues despite efforts to bring it under control.

“Depressed. Don’t want to be in my home. I get up and I leave every morning. Just don’t want to be there,” building resident Brent Patterson said.

Residents report cockroaches in various units from the top to the bottom. They’ve been complaining about it since last winter and exterminators have been sent in numerous times. The NDP went to the government owned high rise to investigate.

“The government who owns and operates this High Park Tower through the Sask. Housing Authority, that they’ve ignored their concerns and the minister and local MLAs, one of whom is the minister for seniors, has also ignored their concerns,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said.

Residents say dozens of units have been affected. Tenants who have so far avoided the problem are concerned that their suite could be next.

“This is not working and Moose Jaw Housing has to accept some responsibility but until they get some money from the Sask. government, it’s just a bandaid solution,” Jeff Fingler said.

In a written statement, the Ministry of Social Services says they “will continue to work with pest control contractors to confirm if the treatment is successful and perform additional treatments of the area as necessary.”

Exterminators are due back in the building in the coming days to deal with the affected apartments.

Some residents believe a more concerted effort is warranted, including evacuation of the entire building and fumigation of the whole structure.