A group of evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation have returned home, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

“The remaining people will remain here with us at the University of Regina until it's safe for everyone to return home. While they're here with us we'll continue to plan activities for them,” Deanna Valentine with Emergency Social Services said.

Last week, Saskatchewan welcomed 400 people fleeing wildfires from Northern Ontario. They have been staying in the student dorms at the University of Regina.

“We can confirm that 37 people returned on a flight to Pikangikum today,” The Government of Saskatchewan said in a statement.