Fans headed to the Eagles concert on Thursday night will be able to stand up to enjoy the show, as long as they are considerate of other fans.

The Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) clarified the policy on Monday afternoon.

On Friday, REAL said fans would need to “remain seated during the concert.” It also said concertgoers weren’t allowed to take photos of the concert on their cellphones.

On Monday, REAL send out a second “Know Before You Go” notice, saying people could stand and take photos. However, video recordings and flash photography are not allowed.

REAL also says Elphinstone Street will be closed starting at 3 p.m. There will be no on-site parking available without a parking pass, but there will be a free shuttle service from pickup points throughout the city.

Gates for the concert open at 5 p.m.