The owner of Adesh Deol Trucking, the Calgary trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash, has entered a guilty plea for non-compliance charges related to the crash.

Sukhmander Singh wasn’t in court on Wednesday, but his lawyer entered a guilty plea on five of the eight charges he was facing.

Singh was fined a total of $5,000, one for each count he pleaded guilty to. The judge called the plea “the end of a very, very sad tale.”

He has until the end of 2020 to pay the fine.

On April 6, 2018, the Broncos team bus collided with a semi-truck driven by Adesh Deol driver Jaskirat Sidhu at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335. Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in the crash.

The charges include failing to maintain logs for drivers’ hours of service, failing to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations and having more than one daily log for the day.

Sidhu, who pleaded guilty to all 29 dangerous driving charges on Jan. 7, was sentenced to eight years in prison last Friday.

