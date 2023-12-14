Gun, bear spray incidents see police response at north Regina elementary schools

A bear spray incident and the sighting of a gun led to police responding to two separate elementary schools Thursday afternoon.

The first incident took place at around 2 p.m. according to the Regina Police Service (RPS). School resource officers (SRO) were called to an elementary school on the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue North.

According to RPS, a 12-year-old girl was bear sprayed by two female suspects in the school’s playground area. Both suspects fled the scene.

The second incident took place a short time later on the 200 block of Broad Street and again involved a pair of female suspects.

Witnesses reportedly told police that one of the suspects had a gun. The suspects again fled when police arrived at the scene.

After a short pursuit on foot – the pair were taken into custody.

“Due to the serious nature of the call for service and the presence of weapons, a police dog was used in the arrest. One of the suspects was treated for a dog-bite injury,” the news release read.

The two schools involved in the string of incidents were put into “secure the building” mode.

Those alerts have since been lifted. Regina police is continuing its investigation into the incidents.

Anyone with information that could assist is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.