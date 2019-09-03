

CTV News Regina





A police operation at a North Central Regina home has concluded without incident, according to police.

Details remain scarce, but the Regina Police Service says the situation unfolded Tuesday morning on the 900 block of Montague St.

Video taken after the situation had been de-escalated appears to show an officer removing at least two guns from the residence: a handgun and a rifle.

Police thank the public and residents of the surrounding area for their patience and cooperation.