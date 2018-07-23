

Crimes involving firearms skyrocketed in Saskatchewan last year according to new numbers released by the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.

Gun crimes were up 71 per cent in 2017 in areas served by the RCMP, although police say the numbers have started to decline in the first part of 2018.

While the number of gun related crimes has grown, other crime was down in 2017,

The overall crime rate in the province dropped by three per cent, according to the stats, and Mounties say areas they serve saw crime decline by three per cent as well.

Homicides in RCMP detachment areas dropped from 35 in 2016 to 22 in 2017 and property crime is down five per cent.

Mounties attribute the decrease to partnerships and programs developed to reduce crime and community engagement. According to the RCMP, over 100 communities in the province are either developing or already operate a Rural Crime Watch or Citizen Patrol program, and police continue to conduct town hall meetings across the province to work with citizens and leaders to develop long-term policing plans.