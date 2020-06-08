REGINA -- Two Regina men are facing charges after police discovered a gun in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday night.

Police tried to stop a vehicle around 11:00 p.m. at 6th Avenue and Princess Street. The vehicle failed to stop and drove away.

The vehicle was followed to the 1000 block of Reynolds St., when two men got out and began to flee on foot.

An 18-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle, was located and apprehended by a Canine Unit. He was injured by a dog bite and was treated by EMS. The man was searched and police found an I.D. that had been reported stolen.

The second man, a 21-year-old, was arrested in the 1000 block of Reynolds St., where officers saw him discarding a gun. Ammunition that matched the gun was found inside the vehicle.

The 18-year-old is facing charges related to fleeing from police and possessing identification documents. The 21-year-old has been charged with several weapons possession charges.

Both men made their first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday morning.