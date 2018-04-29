

CTV Regina





Regina police are investigating after a person was injured in a gun-related incident.

On Sunday, police were called to the Glen Elm Trailer Court at about 6:50 a.m. for a report of a gun being shot.

Once they arrived at the scene, they discovered that a trailer had been broken into by a group of suspects.

The suspects ransacked the trailer’s interior before leaving the scene. Upon leaving, one of the suspects shot the tenant of the trailer with a gun.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.