Guns, ammunition and drugs found following search by RCMP in Swift Current

Charges continue to be filed in relation to an illegal firearms investigation in Swift Current.

Swift Current Municipal RCMP executed a search warrant on a home on the 200 block of 7th Avenue on June 1.

Officers arrived at the home and arrested a man without incident who was found outside.

A woman was also taken into custody after police asked anyone left in the home to leave.

She was later released with no charges.

Due to the investigation dealing with dangerous firearms, police stayed on scene for around 90 minutes and “took steps to ensure the residence was clear of any other remaining occupants or unforeseen threats that may impact the safety of the officers or community members,” an RCMP release read.

To do this, police apparently deployed non lethal tools such as verbal de-escalation, horns, sirens and flashbangs.

No shots were fired at any point during the operation, RCMP said.

A 29-year-old Swift Current man was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, ammunition while prohibited and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused made his first appearance in provincial court on June 2.

On June 6, Swift Current RCMP revealed that 500 grams of suspected cocaine, a loaded, prohibited magazine, a loaded restricted firearm and firearms parts were seized during the search on June 1.

Another Swift Current man, a 27-year-old, was arrested on June 2.

He faces five charges including unlicensed possession and careless storage of a firearm.

The accused is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court on June 12.